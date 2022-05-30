Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) & Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Financial Analysis

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Beauty Health and Nephros, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 1 9 0 2.90 Nephros 0 1 2 0 2.67

Beauty Health currently has a consensus target price of $26.11, suggesting a potential upside of 78.35%. Nephros has a consensus target price of $11.42, suggesting a potential upside of 517.12%. Given Nephros’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Beauty Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beauty Health and Nephros’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $260.09 million 8.42 -$375.11 million ($3.40) -4.31 Nephros $10.40 million 1.84 -$4.11 million ($0.55) -3.36

Nephros has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beauty Health. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nephros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health -117.84% -0.01% N/A Nephros -53.75% -36.24% -30.71%

Volatility and Risk

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beauty Health beats Nephros on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health (Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Nephros (Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc. develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company also develops and sells real-time water testing systems to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens; and medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a 2nd generation hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease. In addition, it offers water filters that improve the taste and odor of water, as well as reduce biofilm, bacteria, and scale build-up in downstream equipment under the Nephros and AETHER brands for the food service, hospitality, convenience store, and health care markets. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

