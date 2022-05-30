Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,454. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.46. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

