Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benitec Biopharma Limited is a biotechnology company which developed a patented gene silencing technology delivered by gene therapy called DNA directed RNA interference. The company is developing ddRNAi-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including hepatitis C and B, drug resistant lung cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration. Benitec Biopharma Limited is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

BNTC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,261. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Benitec Biopharma worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

