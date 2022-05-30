Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €264.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €264.00 ($280.85) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.87% from the company’s current price.
ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($265.96) price target on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($244.68) price target on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($265.96) price target on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €270.00 ($287.23) price target on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($271.28) price target on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Allianz stock traded up €1.40 ($1.49) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €200.20 ($212.98). 859,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($177.98) and a one year high of €206.80 ($220.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €210.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €210.55.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
