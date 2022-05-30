Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BERK remained flat at $$11.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. 19 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. Berkshire Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $13.05.
Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkshire Bancorp (BERK)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.