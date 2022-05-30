Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BERK remained flat at $$11.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. 19 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. Berkshire Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

