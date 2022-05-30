Bernard Robert Pryor Purchases 13,000 Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Stock

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) insider Bernard Robert Pryor bought 13,000 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £14,560 ($18,321.38).

Shares of LON:PDL opened at GBX 111 ($1.40) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £215.56 million and a P/E ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.27. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 139 ($1.75).

PDL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

