Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the April 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 483,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $3,182,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,415,275 shares in the company, valued at $115,088,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Berry by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Berry by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Berry by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRY. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

BRY stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Berry has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $94.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.50%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

