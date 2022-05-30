BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Short Interest Down 22.1% in May

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the April 30th total of 5,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BGC Partners by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in BGC Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $3.30 on Monday. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. The business had revenue of $506.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

