BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBAI. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,631. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,142,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

