Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

BILL stock opened at $125.30 on Monday. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total transaction of $1,534,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,637 shares of company stock valued at $15,610,789. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,887.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

