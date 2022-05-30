Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.14–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $182.30 million-$183.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.84 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.35–$0.34 EPS.
Several brokerages have commented on BILL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bill.com to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.68.
Shares of BILL stock traded up $9.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,535. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.48 and a 200-day moving average of $210.68. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total value of $2,028,343.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,534,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,637 shares of company stock worth $15,610,789. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 3,090.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after buying an additional 234,624 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 152,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,016,000 after buying an additional 90,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 821,800.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 82,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after buying an additional 82,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
