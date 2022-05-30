Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.14–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $182.30 million-$183.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.84 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.35–$0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BILL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bill.com to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.68.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of BILL stock traded up $9.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,535. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.48 and a 200-day moving average of $210.68. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total value of $2,028,343.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,534,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,637 shares of company stock worth $15,610,789. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 3,090.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after buying an additional 234,624 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 152,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,016,000 after buying an additional 90,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 821,800.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 82,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after buying an additional 82,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.