Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.35–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $599.76 million.Bill.com also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.14–$0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.68.

Bill.com stock traded up $9.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.30. 101,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,535. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.68. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,637 shares of company stock worth $15,610,789. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 51.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

