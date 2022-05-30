BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.
Shares of BMRN stock opened at $80.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.55. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $841,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,214,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,331 shares of company stock valued at $10,285,430 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after buying an additional 551,729 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
