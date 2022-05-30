BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $80.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.55. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $841,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,214,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,331 shares of company stock valued at $10,285,430 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after buying an additional 551,729 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.