Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSM opened at $16.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

