BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $126.00 million-$127.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.22 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.11 EPS.

BL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.94. 30,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,452. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.22.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,422.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $256,113. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 92,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 10.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 424,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,073,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,995,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after buying an additional 135,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth about $14,271,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

