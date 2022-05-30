BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.00 million-$528.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.58 million.BlackLine also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.

NASDAQ BL traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $72.94. 30,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,452. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.22.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $256,113. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 119.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

