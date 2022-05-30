Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Update

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the April 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Shares of BLKLF remained flat at $$3.21 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $7.52.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Blackline Safety from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

