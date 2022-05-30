BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Up 33.7% in May

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the April 30th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE BHK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 278,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 45,809 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 35,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

