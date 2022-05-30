BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Down 21.3% in May

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 98,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,189,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after purchasing an additional 95,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 610.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DSU opened at $9.59 on Monday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.