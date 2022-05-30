Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the April 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 61,883 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 27,192 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth $3,102,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 214,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BGX opened at $12.39 on Monday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $15.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

