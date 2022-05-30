Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.56. 227,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,981. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

