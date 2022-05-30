Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Short Interest Up 42.4% in May

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the April 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,833,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,682,000 after purchasing an additional 208,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blucora by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,557,000 after buying an additional 86,278 shares during the period. Hill Path Capital LP raised its stake in Blucora by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,312,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,057,000 after buying an additional 1,831,249 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in Blucora by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after buying an additional 1,112,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Blucora by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,451,000 after buying an additional 89,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $17.92 on Monday. Blucora has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.68 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Blucora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

