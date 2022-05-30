Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Financial Review

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Blue Ridge Real Estate alerts:

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate -11.62% -3.52% -3.16% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Keppel REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $14.56 million 1.66 $5.45 million ($0.28) -35.89 Keppel REIT $161.20 million 17.71 $179.48 million N/A N/A

Keppel REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Keppel REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Keppel REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Keppel REIT beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake – Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

Keppel REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of over $8 billion in Singapore, key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, as well as Seoul, South Korea. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte Ltd (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.