Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. Blue Star Foods has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Blue Star Foods ( OTCMKTS:BSFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 43.03% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Star Foods will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSFC. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

