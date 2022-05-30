B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.55) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s current price.

BME has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.31) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.55) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.55) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 605.67 ($7.62).

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 461.10 ($5.80) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 507.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 564.14. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 417.10 ($5.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.20). The company has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

