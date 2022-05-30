Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.22.

BOWFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 102.59% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

