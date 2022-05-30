boohoo group’s (BOO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 190 ($2.39) to GBX 140 ($1.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Liberum Capital cut boohoo group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 190 ($2.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 255.50 ($3.22).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 91.08 ($1.15) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -301.33. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 337 ($4.24).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

