BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. BorgWarner reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,834,000 after acquiring an additional 369,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,159,000 after acquiring an additional 375,207 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,857,000 after acquiring an additional 32,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,494,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,641,000 after acquiring an additional 184,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

