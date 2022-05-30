Boyd Group Services (BYD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boyd Group Services (TSE: BYD):

5/13/2022 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$235.00 to C$195.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Boyd Group Services was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$200.00.

5/12/2022 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$175.00 to C$168.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$225.00 to C$180.00.

5/12/2022 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$240.00 to C$220.00.

5/12/2022 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$185.00 to C$150.00.

5/11/2022 – Boyd Group Services was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating.

4/25/2022 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$180.00 to C$175.00.

4/13/2022 – Boyd Group Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

BYD traded up C$5.13 during trading on Monday, reaching C$149.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$157.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$175.74. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$129.79 and a 1 year high of C$267.00. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.99.

Get Boyd Group Services Inc alerts:

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$705.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$664.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 5.1399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.