Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $2.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.46.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
