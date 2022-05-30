Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $2.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.