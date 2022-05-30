Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in May

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the April 30th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 633.0 days.

Shares of Brenntag stock traded up $7.60 on Monday, reaching $78.43. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107. Brenntag has a one year low of $70.38 and a one year high of $102.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average of $82.86.

Get Brenntag alerts:

About Brenntag (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.