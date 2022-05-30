Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in May

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the April 30th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 633.0 days.
Shares of Brenntag stock traded up $7.60 on Monday, reaching $78.43. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107. Brenntag has a one year low of $70.38 and a one year high of $102.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average of $82.86.
