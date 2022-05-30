Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bridgeline Digital by 535.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 136,032 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

