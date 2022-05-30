Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Down 26.0% in May

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of EAT traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.52. 39,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. Brinker International has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $65.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 26,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,625 in the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,631,000 after buying an additional 680,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 794,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,326,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EAT. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

