British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases £80,277.12 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Bhavesh Mistry purchased 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £80,277.12 ($101,015.63).

Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British Land alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of British Land stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.73), for a total transaction of £10,127.55 ($12,743.87).

British Land stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 529.80 ($6.67). 908,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31. British Land Company Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 441.70 ($5.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 563.80 ($7.09). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 515.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 523.31. The company has a market cap of £4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.32. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

BLND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.18) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.98) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.29) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 542.50 ($6.83).

British Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.