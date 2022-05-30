British Land (LON:BLND) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.29) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on BLND. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.18) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.98) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 542.50 ($6.83).
Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 527.80 ($6.64) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 441.70 ($5.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 563.80 ($7.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 515.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 523.31.
About British Land (Get Rating)
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
