Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s current price.

NYSE:BNL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,064. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

