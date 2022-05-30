Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “
NYSE:BNL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,064. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67.
In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
