Brokerages Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) to post sales of $32.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $33.10 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $27.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $134.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $140.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $177.42 million, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $200.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AERI. StockNews.com began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter.

AERI stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $263.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.