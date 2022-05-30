Brokerages Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to Announce -$1.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($1.45). Carnival Co. & reported earnings per share of ($1.80) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,673,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after buying an additional 2,073,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after buying an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,808,000 after buying an additional 1,157,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.02. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

