Brokerages Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Criteo posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. Criteo has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,654 shares of company stock worth $71,358 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 34,458 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Criteo by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Criteo by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 192,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

