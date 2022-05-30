Brokerages Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $604.82 Million

Brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $604.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $619.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $587.92 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $621.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of CW stock opened at $144.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.37. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $162.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 958 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total transaction of $138,699.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $62,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,290. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,896,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,383,000 after purchasing an additional 423,478 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $33,468,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 92.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after buying an additional 196,622 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

