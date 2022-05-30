Brokerages Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $8.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,816,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $399,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,756 shares of company stock worth $5,012,306 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $138.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

