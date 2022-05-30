Brokerages Anticipate Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $806.01 Million

Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $806.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $789.10 million and the highest is $815.44 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $714.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $122.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.85. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $96.30 and a 12 month high of $159.32.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

