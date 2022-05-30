Brokerages Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $7.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.54.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $70.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $1,184,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 44,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.