Brokerages Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) will report $3.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.73 billion and the lowest is $3.37 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $14.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $14.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.76 billion to $15.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.68.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBHT stock opened at $174.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.52 and a 200-day moving average of $190.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.