Brokerages Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) will report $3.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.73 billion and the lowest is $3.37 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $14.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $14.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.76 billion to $15.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JBHT stock opened at $174.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.52 and a 200-day moving average of $190.91.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
