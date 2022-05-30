Brokerages Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $667.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) will post sales of $667.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $682.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $651.90 million. Kirby posted sales of $559.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.68 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Kirby stock opened at $68.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.37. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $40,717.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $52,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,857 shares of company stock valued at $562,955 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 18,106.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,149,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,971,000 after buying an additional 1,143,032 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 22.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

