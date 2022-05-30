Brokerages Anticipate Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Leafly’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leafly will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Leafly.

Get Leafly alerts:

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.08 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFLY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Leafly in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Leafly in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Leafly in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ LFLY traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $9.52. 74,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,670. Leafly has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leafly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leafly (LFLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.