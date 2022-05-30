Brokerages Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Post $3.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.17. Lennar reported earnings per share of $2.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $16.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $17.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $17.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.13 to $20.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share.

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Lennar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $81.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

