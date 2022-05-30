Brokerages Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $654.78 Million

Brokerages expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) will announce $654.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $661.10 million and the lowest is $646.00 million. Nordson posted sales of $646.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after buying an additional 7,024,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after buying an additional 107,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,045,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $219.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.