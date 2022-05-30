Brokerages Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $329.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $329.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.58 million to $332.90 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $265.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXM. Truist Financial began coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

Shares of OXM opened at $91.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $114.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,679,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Oxford Industries by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

