Brokerages Anticipate PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PG&E’s earnings. PG&E posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PG&E will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PG&E.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Shares of PCG opened at $12.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. PG&E has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 176.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.18.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 123.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,495,000 after acquiring an additional 89,015,156 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 2,635.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,836,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after buying an additional 15,258,039 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,044,000 after buying an additional 14,215,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PG&E by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $103,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PG&E (PCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.